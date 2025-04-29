Social media political commentators face legal action for questioning Pahalgam attack

Social media political commentators, Shamita Yadav, known as ‘Ranting Gola’, and Lucknow University professor Dr Madri Kakoti, also known as ‘Dr Medusa’, are facing legal action over the recent posts concerning the Pahalgam terror attack. While a police complaint has been filed against Yadav, Dr Kakoti faces a sedition case.

Both women are known for their straightforward, sharp yet simple content, frequently asking relevant questions regarding social issues, including employment, economic growth, rising hate crime against minorities and actions of various ruling governments.

Police complaint against Ranting Gola

The police complaint against Shamita Yadav alias ‘Ranting Gola‘ has been filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva, who accused Yadav of “insulting the Manusmriti” and encouraging “anti-Bharat propaganda” in her latest video.

“Her statements not only hurt religious sentiments but also raise concerns of coordinated narratives against India’s sovereignty and national security,” Sachdeva said in a public statement.

The advocate stated that Yadav had allegedly misused free speech and urged the authorities to take action against her. “This is not just about free speech, it is about misuse of social platforms to undermine Bharat, insult sacred scriptures, and embolden hostile foreign voices,” her statement read.

Yadav’s latest was a four-part series of videos, posted between April 23 and 26, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and raising questions on security lapses against the Union government, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Defence Ministry.

Pahalgam attack; Part-4

6 Questions we all must ask our government https://t.co/IZDqwMKyAP — Ranting gola (@therantinggola) April 26, 2025

In her latest X post, Yadav says, “Since when did holding our government accountable equals to being against the nation ????! Aur Kitna daraoge??”

Since when did holding our government accountable equals to being against the nation ????!

Aur Kitna daraoge?? pic.twitter.com/E0g7DFMuEP — Ranting gola (@therantinggola) April 29, 2025

Sedition case against Dr Medusa

The sedition case against Dr Madri Kakoti alias ‘Dr Medusa‘ was filed on Monday, April 28 by by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Jatin Shukla, who has accused Kakoti of “targeting India’s unity and sovereignty through her posts on X.”

The FIR registered against her includes charges of sedition, promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments, disturbing public peace, and violating the IT Act.

Dr Kakoti works at Lucknow University as an assistant professor. Known for her satirical views on government policies and social issues, her latest videos condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, and the alleged security lapses.

She also called the targeted hate crime against Indian Muslims in the aftermath of the attack. She states that acts like lynching, firing people from jobs, denying housing to certain communities, and demolishing homes based on religion are also forms of terrorism.

27 Indians are dead. RESIGN @AmitShah If you can not ensure the safety of Indians, YOU MUST RESIGN.



AND THE REST OF YOU LOT. OPEN YOUR EYES TO THE REALITY THAT HATRED ONLY BEGETS HATRED. pic.twitter.com/VVPGzOPFCA — Dr.Medusa (@ms_medusssa) April 23, 2025

Protect the KASHMIRI PEOPLE living outside Kashmir.



DEMAND JUSTICE, NOT REVENGE. pic.twitter.com/ZjhAbuRLVJ — Dr.Medusa (@ms_medusssa) April 24, 2025

Soon after the videos, ABVP members led protests against her and demanded action. The Lucknow University issued a show-cause notice to Dr Kakoti asking her to write a written explanation within five days.

However, on Tuesday, April 29, Dr Kakoti defended her videos and stated she spoke the truth. In her latest X post, she said, “What I said is a fact and 100% correct. There is nothing wrong in this statement. It is a general one, listing crimes which fall within the definition of causing ‘terror.’ I can’t really take any responsibility for someone thinking it is about them.”

Also Read UP police registers sedition case against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore

On Monday, UP police booked a sedition case against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore on similar grounds. She had posted videos on the Pahalgam terror attack, where she allegedly questioned members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘politicising’ the gruesome incident.

Rathore, known for songs such as “Bihar mein ka ba“, “UP mein ka ba?“, and “MP mein ka ba?“, said the government wants to divert attention from “real issues” by filing an FIR against her.

“What has the government done so far in response to the Pahalgam attack? An FIR against me? If you have the guts then go, bring the heads of the terrorists. No need to blame me for your failures…”