150 years of Madrasa-I-Aliya, Zahid Ali Khan assures support to Alumni

Hyderabad: On the completion of 150 years of the historical Madrasa-I-Aliya, a group of Alumni has planned to celebrate the golden days. This historical institution was founded in 1872 by Salar Jung 1 who was the prime minister between the fourth and sixth Nizams of Hyderabad.

A group of alumni called on Zahid Ali Khan, Editor at the office of The Siasat Daily and proposed to organize a celebration. Khan expresses his happiness and appreciated the efforts of former students of the prestigious educational institution.

A delegation of Alumni informed that this celebration is being organized in the first week of January. On this occasion, a souvenir is also being published, the preparations for which have been started.

Zahid Ali Khan has said that he has not omitted the memories of the institution from where he started his educational journey. He said that it is the result of the education and training of Madrasa-i-Aliya that its descendants have not only remember their school but their teachers as well.

Being the senior most student of Madrasa-i-Aliya, the delegation requested Zahid Ali Khan to accept the headship of the preparation committee and the celebration. Khan accepted is and said that it will be an honor for him and he has assured all the assistance from himself and the Daily.

On this occasion, Zahid Ali Khan rang a phone to another former student of Aliya and a Police officer Sardar Tej Bahadur Singh who immediately reached the daily’s office and happily associated himself with the celebration. Singh assures to involve a few of the seminary and distinguished former students who are serving in bureaucracy, army, police, industry, business and other sectors.

It was planned to establish contact with former students on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. Ghulam Muhammad, Syed Hamid Latif, Yusuf Jafar, Iftikhar Hussain, Syed Abdul Mutakabbir Arshad Pirzada were present on this occasion.

Later, the delegation called on Ghyasuddin Babu Khan. He expressed good wishes and assured cooperation. Their General Manager Javed Hussain also gave various suggestions for the success of the events and promised to provide significant materials and photographs for the souvenir.

It is worth mentioning here that there is an extraordinary enthusiasm exists among alumni regarding this celebration. A crucial meeting of the preparatory committee will be held very soon to review the progress made in the preparations for the celebration.