1500 KITS Warangal students recruited through campus placements

Hyderabad: Over 70 Multinational top IT and Core Engineering companies have recruited over 1500 students from Kakatiya Institute of Technology, Warangal during campus placement drive for the academic year 2021-22, on Saturday.

Chairman of Kakatiya Institute of Technology, Warangal, V Lakshmikantha Rao, in a pressnote, said that reputed MNCs including Oracle, Hyundai, Chubb, Accenture, e2 Online, ZF, MuSigma, Hexaware Technologies, Cognizant, Dextara and TCS have offered jobs to a total of 459 final year students of BTech. and MTech fields, for the academic year 2022-23.

Rao confirmed that KITS Warangal recorded a result of 90 percent placement in 2021-2022. The college secured more than 800 job offers in four IT MNCs viz DXC Technology, TCS, Cognizant Technology, and Wipro.

The Chairman further added that 30 companies offered their selectees with a per annum salary ranging from Rs 6 lakh to 31 lakh.

70 companies that hired students in their campus recruitment drives include Amazon, Deloitte, GE Energy, Experian IDC, Chubb, Cisco, DBS, HSBC, Netcracker, Wells Fargo, Target, Wiley three, Accenture, Mu Sigma, TA Digital etc,.

KITS’ campus placement hub also included top core MNCs like JSW, Technip FMC, Medha Servo Drives, Hyundai Motors, Hyundai Mobis, Milekal Steel, Sirpur Paper Mills.

KITS Warangal principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy stated, “The success could be attributed to both the versatile internal training programmes by the faculty and the external training programmes by industry experts, conducted meticulously from time to time.”