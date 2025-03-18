1500 TV telecasts, Mahesh Babu’s film sets a new world record

Hyderabad: With OTT platforms growing in popularity, fewer people are watching movies on TV. But one Telugu movie has broken records on television. When it was released in theaters, it was just an average performer, but over time, it became a classic.

Mahesh Babu – A Superstar in Telugu Cinema

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in Telugu films. He has given many blockbuster movies like Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, and Maharshi. His charm and acting skills have won millions of fans. Right now, he is working on a huge project with director S.S. Rajamouli, and audiences are eagerly waiting for it.

The film that made TV history among Mahesh Babu’s famous films is Athadu, directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Released in 2005, the movie was not a big hit at the box office. But over time, it gained a loyal following. Viewers loved its action, gripping story, and powerful dialogues. Starring Mahesh Babu and Trisha, the movie has now become a classic.

A World Record with 1500 Telecasts

Athadu made history by being telecast over 1500 times on Star Maa, a record no other Telugu film has reached. Even blockbuster films rarely cross 1000 telecasts, but Athadu continues to be a favorite. Even with digital streaming platforms, the movie still gets high TRP ratings every time it airs on TV.

Why People Love Athadu on TV

The movie remains popular because of its exciting story, Mahesh Babu’s brilliant acting, and its perfect mix of action and family drama. Every time it is shown on TV, viewers enjoy watching it again.

