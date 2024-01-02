151 Myanmar soldiers who fled to Mizoram sent back: Assam Rifles

The soldiers were airlifted by the Myanmar Air Force from Aizawl, the capital of the northeastern state.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 2nd January 2024 7:08 pm IST
A group of Myanmar soldiers who surrendered to Assam Rifle at Tuisentlang in Lawngtlai district, Mizoram (Photo: The Print)

Aizawl: Altogether 151 Myanmar soldiers, who fled during armed clashes with an ethnic insurgent group in the neighboring country and came to Mizoram, were sent back on Tuesday, January 2, an Assam Rifles officer said.

They had crossed the Indian border and entered southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district on December 29 after their camps near the international borders were overrun by fighters of the Arakan Army, an insurgent group, the officer said.

The Myanmar army personnel who fled with their arms approached the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang. They had been in the custody of the para-military force at Parva near the international border since then.

In November, a total of 104 Myanmar soldiers fled to Mizoram after their military camps along the Myanmar-India border were overrun by pro-democracy militia. All of them were sent back.

