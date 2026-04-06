1,535 black spots on National Highways in Telangana highlight road safety crisis

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to grapple with several accident-prone zones on its national highways, as 1,535 black spots have been identified by the Government of India.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, remedial action for 1,259 black spots has been completed in the short term, while in the long term, corrective actions were taken up in 516 black spots.

These figures were cited by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while responding to a query raised in the Rajya Sabha.

Most black spot corrections are temporary

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, black spot rectifications are an ongoing activity and immediate steps like installing signs, marking and small-scale engineering measures were undertaken by authorities.

But long-term solutions involving road safety audits are undertaken based on necessity and feasibility.

Telangana is among the states with the highest number of black spots.

Black spots identified across India

As per estimates, a total of 16,542 black spots have been identified across India’s national highways. Out of the mentioned black spots, short-term rectifications have been carried out on 14,138 black spots.

Long-term rectification has taken place at 6,649 black spots across the country, whereas 4,077 sites have been marked as black spots which do not need long-term rectification.

Road safety audits, standards set

According to the Ministry, all the works on highways are done in accordance with IRC recommendations for road works, bridge works, etc.

Safety audits are done during different phases, including design, construction, and pre-commissioning of highways, and also at existing highways.

Rising road fatalities in Telangana

The data comes amid growing concerns over road safety in the State. According to a recent report, Telangana recorded over 22,000 road accidents and more than 6,200 deaths in 2025, averaging nearly 20 fatalities every day.

A significant number of victims fall in the 18-40 age group, underlining the severity of the crisis and the urgent need for sustained safety interventions.

Negligence, especially by heavy vehicle drivers, has emerged as a major cause of fatal road accidents, prompting calls for stricter legal provisions, including making such offences non-bailable.