158 Telangana medical shops raided for selling illegal drugs

Medicines were being sold without valid prescriptions.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
Two men inspecting medicines in a pharmacy, shelves filled with drugs in the background.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has detected violations at 158 medical shops statewide during a special enforcement drive against the illegal sale of habit-forming medicines.

The drugs wing of TG SAFE conducted raids on Wednesday, September 2, and discovered Tramadol, Pregabalin-containing formulations, Nitrazepam, Alprazolam, Tapentadol, Codeine-based cough syrups and Zolpidem, sold without valid prescriptions.

Shop owners failed to produce bills, non-maintenance or non-production of sales records, and prescription and Schedule H1 drug registers.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Other violations included dispensing prescription medicines in the absence of a registered pharmacist, failure to produce purchase bills and irregular maintenance of sales and purchase records, officials said.

Show-cause notices have been issued to all 158 medical shops, with TG SAFE warning that departmental action, including suspension or cancellation of drug licences, would be initiated against violators under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules framed under it.

TG SAFE officials advised medical shops to exercise strict vigilance while dispensing prescription medicines and maintain all mandatory records. They reiterated that Schedule H, H1 and X medicines must be sold only against valid prescriptions issued by registered medical practitioners.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The authority also warned that illegal sale, diversion or distribution of prescription medicines for non-therapeutic or abusive purposes would invite stringent action, including cancellation of licences and prosecution under relevant provisions of law.

Citizens can report suspected illegal activities involving medicines, including narcotic and psychotropic substances, to the TG SAFE Drugs Wing toll-free number 1800-599-6969, operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on working days.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
Back to top button