158 Telangana medical shops raided for selling illegal drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has detected violations at 158 medical shops statewide during a special enforcement drive against the illegal sale of habit-forming medicines.

The drugs wing of TG SAFE conducted raids on Wednesday, September 2, and discovered Tramadol, Pregabalin-containing formulations, Nitrazepam, Alprazolam, Tapentadol, Codeine-based cough syrups and Zolpidem, sold without valid prescriptions.

Shop owners failed to produce bills, non-maintenance or non-production of sales records, and prescription and Schedule H1 drug registers.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Other violations included dispensing prescription medicines in the absence of a registered pharmacist, failure to produce purchase bills and irregular maintenance of sales and purchase records, officials said.

Show-cause notices have been issued to all 158 medical shops, with TG SAFE warning that departmental action, including suspension or cancellation of drug licences, would be initiated against violators under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules framed under it.

TG SAFE officials advised medical shops to exercise strict vigilance while dispensing prescription medicines and maintain all mandatory records. They reiterated that Schedule H, H1 and X medicines must be sold only against valid prescriptions issued by registered medical practitioners.

The authority also warned that illegal sale, diversion or distribution of prescription medicines for non-therapeutic or abusive purposes would invite stringent action, including cancellation of licences and prosecution under relevant provisions of law.

Citizens can report suspected illegal activities involving medicines, including narcotic and psychotropic substances, to the TG SAFE Drugs Wing toll-free number 1800-599-6969, operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on working days.