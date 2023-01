Damascus: A total of 16 civilians were killed, and four others wounded when their residential building collapsed in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.

The five-storey building, which the Interior Ministry said had housed seven families in the predominantly Kurdish neighborhood of Sheikh Maksoud, collapsed on Sunday due to a water leakage affecting its basis, SANA news agency reported.

Rescuers are still working on finding survivors, Xinhua news agency reported, citing SANA.