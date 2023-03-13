16 opposition parties meet to evolve strategy for Parliament session

Among the parties that attended the meeting include the Congress, DMK, JDU, AAP, CPI (M), CPI, Kerala Congress, RLD, NCP, National Conference, IUML, SS (Uddhav), MDMK, RSP, RJD and JMM.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th March 2023 11:41 am IST
New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury and members of INC in both the Houses during the CPP meeting, on the 1st day of the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Leaders of 16 opposition parties met in Parliament House on Monday to evolve a joint strategy to corner the government on several issues ahead of the start of the second part of the Budget session.

The opposition leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to raise the issues of alleged misuse of investigative agencies and the Adani matter.

Among the parties that attended the meeting include the Congress, DMK, JDU, AAP, CPI (M), CPI, Kerala Congress, RLD, NCP, National Conference, IUML, SS (Uddhav), MDMK, RSP, RJD and JMM.

Several leaders, including from the AAP and the BRS, have given adjournment notices in both Houses to discuss the alleged misuse of probe agencies.

Earlier, Congress MPs met here to evolve the party’s strategy with CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, its Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th March 2023 11:41 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button