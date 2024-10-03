16 Telangana cops sent to voluntary retirement for nexus with sand mafia

Hyderabad: Sixteen police officials including three inspectors working in nine districts in Telangana have been forced into voluntary retirement as punishment for their nexus with sand mafia. The inspector general of police (IGP) for Multi Zone-II issued the orders on Thursday, October 3.

According to the senior official, the Telangana director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitender is serious about illegal sand mining as causes a significant financial loss to the state exchequer.

In view of similar reports, one circle inspector and 14 sub inspectors were recently transferred.

Satyanarayana said the police officials have to be sincere in their duties and not support illegal activities.

He said action has been initiated against the PDS mafia and PD Act invoked against the PDS rice smugglers.

The IGP said the district superintendents of police (SPs) should be serious against gambling dens and take action against the organizers.