16-year-old girl student found dead in Hyderabad hostel

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old intermediate girl student was found dead in her hostel in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Kuntloor, Hayathnagar.

Hyderabad girl was alone in the hostel

The girl, identified as Sowmya, was a first-year intermediate student residing in a minority Gurukul hostel close to her college.

On the fateful evening, Sowmya was alone in her room as her roommate had stepped out. During this time, she is suspected to have taken her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

When her friends returned, they received no response despite repeated knocks on the door. Concerned about this, they alerted the hostel authorities.

Authorities inform police

Upon breaking open the door, they found Sowmya unresponsive. The authorities immediately informed the police.

The cops arrived at the scene and shifted the body for an autopsy.

While the exact reasons behind Sowmya’s actions remain unknown, initial police investigations suggest she may have been distressed.

The Hayathnagar police have launched a detailed probe to uncover the circumstances leading to this heartbreaking incident.