16-year-old Palestinian boy killed by Israeli gunfire in Nablus

A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was killed and dozens of others were injured on Wednesday overnight by Israeli gunfire, during a military raid in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb, east of Nablus in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement, “The death of the child Ahmed Amjad Shehadeh (16 years), as a result of a bullet wound that penetrated his heart, fired at him by the Israeli occupation soldiers during the storming of the city of Nablus.”

جانب من وداع الشهيد أحمد أمجد شحادة في مستشفى رفيديا. pic.twitter.com/TyEhhWyKEz — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 22, 2022

Field medics told Anadolu Agency that they treated dozens of people suffering from suffocation due to tear gas inhalation.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society indicated in a statement that the Israeli forces fired directly at its crews, which led to damage to one of its vehicles.

Also Read 1 killed, 18 injured in twin blasts in Jerusalem

The Red Crescent indicated that the outcome of the confrontations with the Israeli forces in the city of Nablus: one martyr, 10 injuries from live bullets, 22 injuries from rubber bullets, and dozens of injuries from tear gas suffocation, and the targeting of the Crescent vehicle with live bullets by the occupation soldiers.

تغطية صحفية| الهلال الأحمر: "حصيلة المواجهات مع الاحتلال في مدينة نابلس: شهــيــد و10 إصابات بالرصاص الحي و22 إصابة بالرصاص المطاطي وعشرات الإصابات بالاختناق بالغاز المسيل للدموع، واستهداف مركبة الهلال بالرصاص الحي من قبل جنود الاحتلال". pic.twitter.com/N6zWmXnDhs — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 23, 2022

Large Israeli forces stormed the city of Nablus, on Tuesday evening, which led to clashes with Palestinian youth, during which the Israeli forces used live and metal bullets.

Videos showed a bulldozer escorted by military forces, and an exchange of gunfire was heard.

A Twitter user stated that the Israeli forces entered the east of the city, in preparation for the settlers’ storming of Joseph’s Tomb.

قوات كبيرة من جيش الاحتلال تقتحم المنطقة الشرقية بمدينة نابلس تمهيداً لاقتحام المستوطنين لقبر يوسف. pic.twitter.com/oK7mxFEcgL — Hisham Abu Shaqrah | هشام أبو شقرة (@HShaqrah) November 22, 2022

مشاهد جديدة من الاشتباكات المسلحة مع قوات الاحتلال خلال اقتحامها المنطقة الشرقية في نابلس. pic.twitter.com/iT0tDl2jT4 — الصحفي نضال سلامه (@nidal_news) November 22, 2022

Israeli settlers frequently storm the city of Nablus to perform prayers in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb, under the guard of the Israeli army, to perform religious rituals, because they believe that it is the tomb of Prophet Joseph.

The Palestinians deny the validity of this and say that the age of the tomb does not exceed 200 years and that it belongs to a Muslim man who lived in the area in the past, named Youssef Dweikat.

For several months now, the Israeli army has been carrying out operations in the northern West Bank, concentrated in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, under the pretext of pursuing wanted persons. Clashes and exchanges of fire usually erupt in each operation.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

تغطية صحفية: "صورة الفتى أحمد أمجد شحادة (١٦ عاما) الذي ارتقى برصاص جيش الاحتلال خلال مواجهات عنيفة بمحيط قبر يوسف شرق نابلس". pic.twitter.com/Ek6aMPizpg — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 22, 2022

🛑 وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية :

استشهاد الطفل أحمد أمجد شحادة 16 عاما متأثراً بإصابته برصاصة اخترقت قلبه أطلقها عليه جنود الاحتلال الإسرائيلي خلال اقتحام مدينة نابلس.. pic.twitter.com/DZi6yOL69P — وسيم 🇵🇸 (@wasem_jmal) November 22, 2022

The Israeli army has not published any results of these operations in the West Bank, which it has occupied since 1967.

In the aftermath of bloody attacks in Israel since last March, the Israeli army launched more than 2,000 raids and security operations in the West Bank, especially in the Jenin and Nablus regions.

These raids and clashes, some of which took place, resulted in the killing of more than 125 Palestinians, the largest toll in seven years, according to the United Nations.