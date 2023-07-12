16-year-old student from Hyderabad dies in Saudi Arabia

The deceased, Mohammed Abdul Hai Pasha, was admitted to a hospital in Riyadh on Friday due to high fever.

Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Updated: 12th July 2023 8:44 pm IST
Hyderabadi student dies in Riyadh
Mohammed Abdul Hai Pasha

Jeddah: A 16-year-old Hyderabadi student died of suspected fever while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Riyadh on Tuesday, July 11.

Mohammed Abdul Hai Pasha, a student of class XI at Indian International School in Riyadh, was admitted to a hospital on Friday as he was suffering from high fever, family sources said. He succumbed on Tuesday, and the funeral rites were conducted a day later.

The deceased was an promising cricket player and had represented his school in various contests. His father Mohammed Abdul Gaffar is native of Yaqutpura in Hyderabad. The family had been living in Riyadh for many years.

Pertinently, 3 Hyderabadi students recently died in a road accident in Al Khobar.

