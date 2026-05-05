16-year-old suffers facial injuries at Hyderabad’s go karting track

The incident occurred at Pit Stop, a go-karting track near Necklace Road

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 9:55 pm IST|   Updated: 5th May 2026 9:56 pm IST
Two young drivers racing go-karts on a track in Hyderabad, capturing a competitive moment.

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl suffered severe facial injuries at a popular go-karting facility in Hyderabad on Sunday after her hair allegedly got entangled in the rotating rod of the go-kart she was driving..

The incident occurred at Pit Stop, a go-karting track near Necklace Road. Mayara Farha sustained critical head and facial injuries.

She was immediately shifted to KIMS Hospitals, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors have reportedly indicated that she may require multiple surgeries.

Subhan Bakery

The family has alleged negligence on the part of the facility’s management. In his complaint, Sikender stated that the accident was a result of poor maintenance and lack of basic safety measures. He has demanded strict legal action against those responsible.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 9:55 pm IST|   Updated: 5th May 2026 9:56 pm IST

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