16-yr-old Palestinian girl detained for visiting brother in prison

Israeli occupation forces arrested a 16-year-old Palestinian girl while she was visiting her imprisoned brother in Beersheba Eshel prison in Israel, according to Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC).

The girl was identified as Hala Talal Sorour from Ni’lin neighbourhood of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Hala was visiting her brother Khaled, who has been held in the Israeli prison, Eshel, for the past eighteen months. It appears that she was being held for investigation, but the PPC was unable to furnish further details.

Another brother, Omar, is serving a prison sentence in Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank.

The number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the Israeli occupation prisons reached about 4,760 prisoners, as of the end of October 2022, including 33 female prisoners, about 160 minors, and 820 administrative detainees, including three male prisoners and four female prisoners.