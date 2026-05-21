16-yr-old rescued after suicide attempt from Bengaluru apartment

Bengaluru: A 16-year-old girl was rescued by police and fire department personnel after she allegedly attempted to jump from the fifth floor of a Bengaluru apartment building in the NRI Layout area on Wednesday, May 20.

The incident created panic among residents after the girl climbed onto the top floor of the apartment and shouted that she would end her life.

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Locals immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot along with the fire and emergency services staff.

After intense efforts, the rescue team managed to safely pull the girl away from the edge of the building and bring her to safety. People applauded and cheered after the successful rescue.

Police officials said the motive behind the suicide attempt has not yet been determined. Further inquiry is underway.

Bengaluru East Division DCP D Devaraja shared the rescue video on social media and commended the coordinated efforts of the police, firefighters and members of the public.

The teenager is currently undergoing counselling at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).