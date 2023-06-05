160 of 700 sick Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons in critical condition

Seven hundred Palestinian prisoners inside the Israeli prisons suffer from medical conditions, of whom 160 are classified as serious, including 20 with cancer, according to the Palestine Prisoners Study Centre (PPSC).

Riyad Al-Ashqar, director of PPSC, confirmed that among the prisoners suffering from cancer is prisoner Musa Soufan, who spent more than twenty years in prison.

Also Read Seven of 34 female Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jail suffer from ailments

He added that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) continues to prevent Soufan’s release for treatment, noting that the Israeli prison authorities deny him the right to at least die among his relatives instead of dying in prison.

700 sick Palestinian detainees are held behind the Israeli prison's bars, including 160 in critical condition and 20 suffering from cancer, according to Palestinian Centre for Prisoners Studies. pic.twitter.com/bYv8x7Q41D — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 3, 2023

Al-Ashqar stated that another sick Palestinian prisoner, Walid Daqqah, was returned to Ramla prison claiming that he was suffering from a strange disease after an Israeli court refused to release him.

He said, “The court did not consider the possibility of his release or not, but whether it had jurisdiction to deal with his case or not,” stressing that he is “facing a slow death.”

Also Read 558 Palestinian prisoners serving life terms in Israeli prisons

Since the beginning of 2023, ‘Israel’ has detained 3,000 Palestinians, as reported by the Palestine Prisoners’ Club (PPC), in an attempt to undermine Palestinian resistance.

Israel is holding more than 1,000 Palestinian detainees without charge or trial, the highest number since 2003.