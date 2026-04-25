163 madrasa students detained by MP police released after 10 days

On April 10, as many as 163 minors on their way to a madrasa were taken away after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received a complaint of unauthorised travel.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th April 2026 7:18 pm IST
madrasa students released

Bhopal: The hundreds of madrasa children picked up by the police from Katni and Jabalpur railway stations in Madhya Pradesh have been released after being detained for 10 days.

Congress MLA Arif Masood shared a video on Friday, April 24, showing him speaking with the madrasa students from Bihar and their supervisors, who confirmed they had been released and were preparing to return home.

On April 10, as many as 163 minors on their way to a madrasa were taken away after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received a complaint of unauthorised travel of minors at the railway stations. The minors hailed from the Jokihat area in Bihar’s Araria district and were travelling from Patna Junction to study in madrasas in other states. The group was travelling with eight adults.

Subhan Bakery

Railway officials at the time of the incident had said the situation was flagged because it is not normal for a child to be admitted to a school without their parents being present.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th April 2026 7:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button