163 madrasa students detained by MP police released after 10 days

Bhopal: The hundreds of madrasa children picked up by the police from Katni and Jabalpur railway stations in Madhya Pradesh have been released after being detained for 10 days.

Congress MLA Arif Masood shared a video on Friday, April 24, showing him speaking with the madrasa students from Bihar and their supervisors, who confirmed they had been released and were preparing to return home.

On April 10, as many as 163 minors on their way to a madrasa were taken away after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received a complaint of unauthorised travel of minors at the railway stations. The minors hailed from the Jokihat area in Bihar’s Araria district and were travelling from Patna Junction to study in madrasas in other states. The group was travelling with eight adults.

Railway officials at the time of the incident had said the situation was flagged because it is not normal for a child to be admitted to a school without their parents being present.