16cr salary per month, yet Salman Khan stays in 1-BHK flat; why?

Mumbai: From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood stars’ net worths are massive and their luxurious life including their swanky and huge abodes prove the fact. With over 2200cr net worth and 16cr salary per month, Salman Khan too is among the richest actors in India, but still he prefers living in a 1 BHK in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments even though he can easily afford a lavish mansion. Ever wondered why is it so?

Well, we all know that the actor is known for being a perfect family man and he loves to be surrounded by his parents and siblings. Salman has been living with his parents Salim and Salma Khan at Galaxy Apartments located in Bandra West, Mumbai for the past many years.

While his parents live on the first floor of the apartment, the actor has occupied the ground floor of the property which is reportedly just a one bedroom flat.

During one of his old conversations with IANS, Salman revealed the reason behind not leaving Galaxy apartments and moving to a bigger house and it is because of his parents.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” he was quoted saying to the news agency.

“The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren’t different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house,” he added.

Meanwhile, let’s a look a few pictures of his warm abode shared by the actor himself on his Instagram that features — luxurious furniture and wall colors that gives peaceful and vintage feeling.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently in Delhi shooting for Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.