17 arrested in UP for protesting against Narsinghanand, while the hatemonger remains free

Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur police reportedly arrested 13 Muslims for allegedly throwing stones at Sheikhpura Qadeem police during a massive protest on Friday, October 4. The protest was held following the hate speech of a radical Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad.

The protest escalated when approximately 150 people gathered outside Dasna Devi temple where Narsinghanand serves as the head and made inflammatory speech, leading to stone-pelting directed at police officers.

The arrested individuals include Sameer Mohammad, Sajid, Aamir, Shoaib, Farman, and Shahzad Syed. Ghaziabad Rural Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surendra Nath Tewari, said that at least, 13 people involved in the protest on October 4 have been arrested.

In a separate incident, police arrested four others, citing that they ‘acted violently’ during the protest held on October 6 outside the same temple. In these cases, the police have initiated thorough investigations including a potential “conspiracy” angle behind the demonstrations.

On Thursday, October 10, Bareilly police filed an FIR against 42 Muslims for allegedly burning an effigy Narsinghanand and blocking a road. Two of the accused were arrested, as police examined CCTV footage to identify others.

Speaking on the case, Bareilly SP (City) Manush Parik said “An FIR has been lodged under BNS sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 285 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation).

The protests were triggered by remarks by Yati Narsinghanand who encouraged Hindus to “burn the effigy of Mohammad on Dasara instead of Ravan, a mythological demon-king in Hinduism .” His comments angered the Muslim community and prompted protests across the country.

The protesters claimed that their religious sentiments were hurt by the priest’s inflammatory language who are known for anti-Muslim rhetoric speeches and Islamophobic remarks.

Despite expressing genocidal views about Muslims multiple times and inciting communal unrest, Narsinghanand remains free from legal actions. Following weeks of his recent hate speech, which has triggered nationwide unrest, there have been no reports of his arrest which has fueled further protests.

The police arrest the Muslim protestors, but allow Narsinghanand being scot-free has raised a concern with people pointing out the apparent double standards in handling such cases. Critics argue that while protesting from a marginalized group is stamped down immediately, those spewing hate speech remain outside the law.