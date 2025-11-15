17 children fall sick due to medical negligence in Nalgonda, hospital denies claim

Nalgonda DMHO said the children were admitted to the hospital with viral fever and opted discharge against medical advise.

A girl admitted to the government hospital in Nalgonda
Hyderabad: As many as 17 children suffering from viral fever were admitted to a government hospital in Telangana‘s Nalgonda district on Friday, November 14, due to alleged medical negligence.

The incident occurred in Nagarjuna Sagar colony. According to reports, doctors administered injections to the children, after which they began vomiting and experiencing diarrhoea.

As their condition worsened, the children were shifted to the ICU. A video shared on social media shows some crying in pain.

Nalgonda district medical health officer, Dr Putla Srinivas, has dismissed allegations of wrong injection being administered. Speaking to Siasat.com, he said, “There was no medical negligence from our staff. Around 3-4 days earlier, these children were admitted for viral fever. We gave antibiotics and advised getting admitted for observation. However, their parents opted for discharge. Yesterday, the children came back complaining of stomach aches and vomiting.”

The children are stable and will be discharged soon, he added.

Addressing the media, Nalgonda additional collector echoed the health officer’s statements. “We have checked the injections administered by the nurse. Only those children who had left the hospital suffered stomach ache. They will recover in the next 2-3 days,” he said.

He also said that a committee has been formed to investigate the poor health of the children, adding that appropriate action will be taken based on its report.

