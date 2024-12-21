17 days after earthquake in Telangana, now tremors felt in AP

Hyderabad: Residents of Shankarapuram, Polavaram, and Pasugugally in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, experienced a series of minor earthquakes on Saturday, December 21. The tremors were felt after the recent earthquake that touched parts of Telangana on December 4.

The seismic activity was also felt in neighbouring areas, including Mundlamuru, Vemmpadu, Marella, and Turpukambhampadu.

The tremors led to significant panic in Mundlamuru, where students were evacuated from schools as a precautionary measure.

Government employees in the affected areas briefly left their offices to ensure their safety during the shaking.

Fortunately, no significant damage or injuries have been reported so far.

Earthquake in Telangana on December 4

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Telangana on December 4 in the morning, with tremors reported in Hyderabad and neighbouring regions.

The epicentre of the quake was identified in Mulugu, approximately 300 kilometres from Hyderabad, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The Geological Survey of India divided the country into five seismic zones. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are located in Zone 2.

The earthquake that occurred in Mulugu had an impact on the united Krishna district. Tremors were felt in Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet, and Mylavaram, as well as in the cities of Vijayawada, Hanuman Junction, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Jaggaiahpet, Penuganchiprolu, Nandigama, Kanchikacharla, and Veerulapadu mandals. In Rajupeta of Tiruvuru mandal, cracks appeared in the walls of houses due to these tremors.