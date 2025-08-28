17 die after unauthorised building collapses in Maharashtra

Seventeen people, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed and several others seriously injured after a portion of an unauthorised four-story building collapsed on an adjacent vacant tenement at Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Builder Nittal Sane has been arrested and charged under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with several sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

The building collapsed on a chawl or tenement, which luckily, was vacant. The removal of debris was delayed because officials initially struggled to bring heavy machinery to the crashed building located in a congested locality.