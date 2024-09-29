17 fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy, CM tells Centre; seeks action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday apprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that as many as 17 fishermen were arrested and their two boats were also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy and demanded swift measures to secure the release of fishers and their boats.

The fishermen, who ventured for fishing from the Rameswaram fish landing centre on September 28 were apprehended near Neduntheevu on Sunday by Lankan authorities, Stalin said, writing to Jaishankar.

The detention of fishermen and the confiscation of their boats cause serious distress and uncertainty among the coastal communities. “I have repeatedly reiterated that concrete and proactive steps must be taken to resolve this festering issue diplomatically. Considering the gravity of the situation, I have also submitted this as one of the requests in the memorandum submitted to the prime minister on 27.09.2024.”

Stalin requested the Central government to initiate strong and effective diplomatic measures to prevent the arrest of Indian fishermen and also to secure the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lanka.

On the fishermen’s issue, Stalin, in his memorandum to PM Modi said that as on September 23, 2024, 145 fishermen and 191 boats were under Sri Lankan custody, the highest in the last seven years.