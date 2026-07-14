17 migrant workers injured as Bolero overturns near Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Seventeen migrant workers, including children, were injured after a Bolero vehicle carrying them overturned near Mandagadde in Shivamogga district on Monday, July 13. The accident occurred while the workers were travelling to coffee plantations in Kalasa, police said.

According to officials, the vehicle was carrying 29 people, all migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve near Mandagadde, causing it to overturn.

The injured were initially rushed to nearby hospitals, while those with more serious injuries were shifted to the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga for treatment. Police said all the injured are receiving medical care and are out of immediate danger.

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The workers had left Madhya Pradesh two days ago and entered Shivamogga district only on Sunday night. The victims said the driver was unfamiliar with the winding roads in the Malnad region, which may have contributed to the accident.

Mohammed Umar, a Shivamogga resident who was travelling from Muduba towards the city, noticed the overturned vehicle and immediately rushed to help. He transported five injured workers to the hospital in his car, while ambulances shifted the remaining victims.

A case has been registered at Malur Police Station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.