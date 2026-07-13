Nearly 500 km of Bengaluru footpaths cleared of encroachments

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has accelerated its footpath encroachment removal campaign, clearing nearly 500 km of pedestrian pathways across the city between July 1 and July 10.

Official figures show that encroachments were removed from a total of 490.55 km of roads across the city’s five municipal zones. Bengaluru West topped the list with 122.62 km of cleared footpaths, followed by Bengaluru North (115.35 km), Bengaluru South (94.01 km), Bengaluru East (88.42 km) and Bengaluru Central (70.15 km).

The large-scale operation has restored pedestrian access in several parts of the city and has drawn appreciation from residents. However, the removal of roadside stalls has also affected hundreds of street vendors who depend on footpath businesses for their livelihood.

Officials said the campaign would continue until the GBA achieves its target of clearing 1,500 km of footpaths. Following directions from Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the authority is expected to intensify the drive in the coming days.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the authority was working on identifying alternative locations for displaced vendors, excluding major roads, to minimise the impact on their livelihoods.

As the operation continues, public opinion remains divided, with many supporting obstruction-free footpaths while also calling on the government to provide proper rehabilitation for affected street vendors.