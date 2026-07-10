Wrong-way driving mars Bengaluru’s new SM Krishna Road

Bengaluru: Barely 15 days after its inauguration, Bengaluru’s newly opened SM Krishna Road is witnessing rampant wrong-way driving, raising serious concerns over commuter safety on the signal-free corridor.

The 10.7-km, 10-lane arterial road connecting Kadabagere Cross on Magadi Road with Challaghatta Metro Station was inaugurated on June 27 to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time between west and south Bengaluru.

However, motorists are flouting traffic rules by entering the highway through exit points and driving against the designated direction to reach service roads. The dangerous practice has been reported at several entry and exit ramps, creating a major risk for vehicles travelling on the correct side of the carriageway.

CCTV shows violations

CCTV footage from the corridor shows two-wheelers, cars, trucks and other vehicles openly violating one-way restrictions. The reckless driving has alarmed regular commuters, who fear head-on collisions on the high-speed stretch.

Despite repeated instances of violations, commuters claim there has been little enforcement to curb wrong-way driving. They have urged the Bengaluru Traffic Police to deploy personnel at vulnerable junctions, install barricades and strengthen surveillance to prevent motorists from entering through exit ramps.

The newly constructed SM Krishna Road was designed as a signal-free, toll-free corridor to improve connectivity and cut travel time.

Residents and motorists have appealed to authorities to take immediate corrective measures before the violations result in fatal accidents, warning that the much-awaited infrastructure project could otherwise become a dangerous stretch for road users.