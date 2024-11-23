17 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings across Gaza

Nine people, including children, were killed in the shelling of three houses in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 23rd November 2024 6:54 pm IST
UN agencies say situation in North Gaza 'apocalyptic'
Seven Palestinians, including three children, were killed by the Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City, in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Palestinian official news agency WAFA on Saturday.

Nine people, including children, were killed in the shelling of three houses in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, it reported, adding that one person was also killed when an apartment in the Nuseirat camp in Gaza was bombed.

Israeli leaders label ICC’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu as ‘anti-semitic’

Israel has been staging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,056, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

