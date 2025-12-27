17-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest while writing exam

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering a cardiac arrest while writing his exams at the Bagh Lingampally exam centre on Friday, December 26.

According to reports, KVS Pranav Rai Sai, a Class 12 student and a resident of Ramnagar, was dropped by his father at around 8.30 am to attend the exam.

While writing, Pranav suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The only son of Srinivas and Swathi, the teenager suffered from a heart-related medical condition since childhood. According to his parents, Pranav was wrongly directed to his exam room, even though it was on the ground floor. He walked back and forth, which reportedly tired him.

Following his death, student unions have demanded action against the college management for gross negligence and questioned the need to conduct an exam on a state-declared holiday.