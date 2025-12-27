17-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest while writing exam

The teenager suffered from a heart-related medical condition since childhood.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th December 2025 9:43 pm IST
heart attack
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering a cardiac arrest while writing his exams at the Bagh Lingampally exam centre on Friday, December 26.  

Advertisement

According to reports, KVS Pranav Rai Sai, a Class 12 student and a resident of Ramnagar, was dropped by his father at around 8.30 am to attend the exam.

While writing, Pranav suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The only son of Srinivas and Swathi, the teenager suffered from a heart-related medical condition since childhood. According to his parents, Pranav was wrongly directed to his exam room, even though it was on the ground floor. He walked back and forth, which reportedly tired him.

Following his death, student unions have demanded action against the college management for gross negligence and questioned the need to conduct an exam on a state-declared holiday.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th December 2025 9:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button