17-yr-old Palestinian boy killed by Israeli soldiers in Ramallah

Ramallah: A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and another seriously injured by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Ramallah, said the Palestinian Health MInistry.

In a press statement, the Ministry on Thursday added that it was informed by the Palestinian liaison office of security coordination with Israel of the Palestinian casualties.

Also Read 3 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank raid

The Israeli media reported that Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager and seriously wounded another in the west of Ramallah after they were trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at Israeli soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

شاهد| تغطية صحفية: "هتافات الشبان خلال نقل جثمان الفتى ضياء الريماوي الذي ارتقى برصاص قوات الاحتلال قرب بلدة عابود غرب رام الله، مساء اليوم". pic.twitter.com/9Lgcu7qguf — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 8, 2022

Media coverage: "A sad farewell to 16-year-old Palestinian teen Diyaa Al-Rimawi, who was shot and killed today by Israeli occupation forces near Aboud town, west of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah." pic.twitter.com/FXaY3lXSuM — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 8, 2022

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that the Palestinian teenager was identified as Diaa Al-Rimawi, a resident of Beit Rima town.

Earlier on Thursday, three Palestinian militants were killed and a fourth one was seriously injured by Israeli soldiers who stormed the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to medics and local sources in the city.

Since January, as many as 217 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian territories, including 52 in the Gaza Strip, said the Palestinian Health Ministry in the statement.

اســتــشـــــهـاد الشاب ضياء محمد الريماوي وإصابة 3 آخرين أحدهم بجراح خطيرة برصاص قوات الاحتلال قرب بلدة عابود غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/nOmko7nXQf — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 8, 2022

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)