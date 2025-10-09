1717 students receive degrees at University of Hyderabad convocation

Hyderabad: The 25th Convocation of the University of Hyderabad was held today, where a total of 1,717 students were awarded degrees. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended the event as the chief guest.

Chancellor Justice L. Narasimha Reddy and Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech Ltd, conferred degrees upon the graduates.

During the ceremony, five faculty members were honoured with the Chancellor’s Award for their outstanding contributions to teaching and research. Out of the 1,717 students, 82 received medals for academic excellence, while 242 scholars were awarded Ph.D. degrees.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma urged students to follow the ideals of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and to serve society effectively by adapting to new technologies.

Dr. Krishna Ella shared details about Bharat Biotech’s progress in the field of science and vaccine development. He encouraged students to focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, and to become job creators rather than job seekers by addressing social challenges through research and innovation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. Jagadeshwar Rao presented the annual report, highlighting that more than 700 research papers from the university were published in international journals during the year.

Among those awarded Ph.D. degrees was Dr. Mohammad Sultan Khan from Kashmir.