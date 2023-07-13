17L per month! Bollywood’s highest paid celebrity bodyguard is…

Mumbai: Personal security is very important in the glitzy world of Bollywood, where A-list celebrities have massive fan bases. Celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others must be extra cautious when going out, and they frequently rely on dedicated bodyguards for protection. In this write-up, we look at the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards, who ensure the safety of these celebrities while earning huge salaries.

Highest Paid Bodyguard in Bollywood

Top of the list is Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard, Ravi Singh, who is said to earn Rs. 2.7 crore per year, or around Rs. 17 lakh per month making him the highest-paid celebrity bodyguard in the industry.

Other Top Paid Bodyguards Of B-town Celebs

1. Salman Khan – Shera

Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard, Shera, who has been by the actor’s side for nearly 29 years, is not far behind. Shera earns an impressive monthly salary of around Rs. 15 lakh, amounting to nearly Rs. 2 crore per year.

2. Akshay Kumar – Shreysay Thele

Shreysay Thele, Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard, provides round-the-clock protection for the actor, who is known for his disciplined lifestyle. Shreysay is seen accompanying the actor to all public events and even offers to protect Akshay Kumar’s son, Aarav. According to reports, Akshay Kumar pays his bodyguard Rs. 1.2 crore per year.

3. Amitabh Bachchan – Jitendra Shinde

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Indian film actor, has entrusted his safety to Mumbai police constable Jitendra Shinde until August 2021. Jitendra Shinde reportedly earned a whopping Rs. 1.5 crore per year as Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard. He was suspended for alleged misconduct and violation of service norms in 2022. Details of his current bodyguard are unknown.

4. Aamir Khan – Yuvraj Ghorpade

Perfectionist Aamir Khan is always accompanied by his trusted bodyguard, Yuvraj Ghorpade. According to reports, Yuvraj Ghorpade is paid Rs. 2 crore per year to ensure the actor’s safety and security.

5. Deepika Padukone – Jalal

Deepika Padukone, one of the industry’s leading actresses, relies on her personal bodyguard, Jalal. Jalal has been with Deepika for many years, protecting her at all times. His annual salary is estimated to be in the region of Rs. 1.2 crore.

6. Anushka Sharma – Prakash Singh

Prakash Singh, also known as Sonu, is Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard, whom she shares with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. Sonu is not only responsible for Anushka’s safety, but also for the safety of the entire family. Sonu is said to earn Rs. 1.2 crore per year for his services.

These dedicated bodyguards, who have become celebrities in their own right, work tirelessly to ensure the stars safety and security. Their handsome pay reflects the enormous responsibility they bear, and the level of trust bestowed upon them by these well-known celebrities.