18 crore per episode: Meet Highest paid OTT actor of India

Mumbai: Over the last 2-3 years, the world of OTT streaming services has witnessed a remarkable boom. With theatres closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, audiences turned to digital platforms for their entertainment needs. As a result, OTT platforms have become immensely popular. Notably, big superstars from the film industry have also jumped on the OTT, vying for good scripts and captivating audiences with their performances.

Ajay Devgn: The Highest-Paid Actor

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut in 2022 with Hotstar’s crime thriller show, “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.” Known for his powerful screen presence and versatile acting, Devgn has always been one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. However, his foray into the digital space elevated his status even further.

Media reports reveal that Ajay Devgn charged a staggering Rs. 125 crores for seven episodes of “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.” The series is an official remake of the British show Luther. Devgn’s fee per episode amounted to Rs. 18 crores, making him the highest-paid OTT actor in India.

Another actor who commands attention in the OTT space is Manoj Bajpayee. Known for his intense performances, Bajpayee portrayed the role of Srikant Tiwari in the critically acclaimed crime thriller series “The Family Man.” For his exceptional work, he charged Rs. 10 crores as fees. His ability to seamlessly transition between film and web series roles has endeared him to audiences, and his presence on OTT platforms continues to be a major draw.