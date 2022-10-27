18 detonators recovered from Jammu railway station, defused

Police averted a major tragedy on Infantry day as around 18 detonators were recovered and defused from the Jammu railway station on Thursday.

According to officials, an abandoned bag was found in a drain.

Speaking to reporters later, Superintendent of Police (Railways) Arif Rishu said, “As news spread, people panicked. However, a police team rushed to the spot and took possession of the bag. It contained 18 detonators, some wires, and around 500 grams of wax-type material packed in two boxes.”

The security setup has already been tightened in the wake of the festival period. Checking and frisking were intensified and cameras were installed, he said.

“Had they been able to execute it fully, there could have been an untoward incident but we foiled that as we are alert,” he said.

Police have registered an FIR into the matter and initiated an investigation.

