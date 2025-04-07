18 held for gambling at Medchal farmhouse; Rs 4 lakh seized

The police seized 4 lakh in cash, 16 mobile phones and liquor bottles during the raid.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 7th April 2025 6:48 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Eighteen persons who were playing cards and gambling at a farmhouse in Medchal were apprehended following a raid by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) on Sunday, April 6.

On specific information, the SOT team conducted a raid on Srinivas Rao’s farmhouse located at Puduru in Medchal.

Those caught by the police during the raid were real estate businessmen who had gathered at the farmhouse to play cards during the weekend.

A case has been booked against them at the Medchal police station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 7th April 2025 6:48 pm IST

