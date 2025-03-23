Man released on bail hacked to death in LB Nagar, suspects at large

Hyderabad: A man was hacked to death in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar on Saturday, March 22. It is suspected that the murder was caused due to enmity.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Boddu Mahesh, who was out on bail in a criminal case. He was first hit by a car and then attacked with an axe and knives leading to instant death.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight in Shiva Ganga Colony under the limits of LB Nagar police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. The brutal murder was captured on CCTV camera.

The incident triggered panic among residents. Senior police officials visited the scene of the crime.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Mahesh, a resident of Bharat Nagar had enmity with another person identified as Purshottam.

The feud between them had started after a minor incident two years ago. Purshottam had allegedly attacked Mahesh with beer bottles. Later Mahesh’s supporters carried a revenge attack on Purshottam.

Recently, Mahesh was arrested in a case under Chaitanyapuri Police Station limits. He had allegedly two persons with a knife in a clinic. He was released on bail.

Speaking to Siasat.com LB Nagar circle inspector K Vinod Kumar said, “Personal enmity is suspected to be the cause of murder. The incident occurred at midnight, and four persons were suspected of being involved in the crime.”

Mahesh’s family members alleged that he was murdered in a planned manner. They named the suspects involved in the murder and lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar Police.

A case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanahita and the efforts are on to nab the suspects. LB Nagar Police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab the killers.

(With IANS inputs)