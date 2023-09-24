18 stranded Indian sailors brought back home from Yemen

New Delhi: Eighteen Indian sailors, who were stranded in violence-hit Yemen, have been brought back to India.

The regional passport office in Mumbai said on ‘X’ on Saturday that the seamen landed in the city.

Also Read Saudi Arabia celebrates 93rd National Day with military events, other popular activities

“18 distressed Indian sailors stuck in Yemen brought back through relentless efforts of #MEA and Indian Embassies,” it said.

18 Indian sailors stuck in Yemen were brought back through the efforts of @MEAIndia and Indian Embassies. The seamen landed in Mumbai this afternoon.



The #Indian sailors were stuck at Nishtun Port. After relentless efforts of Indian embassies in Riyadh and Djibouti, they… pic.twitter.com/jYrwu2ZP9a — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 23, 2023

“The seamen landed in Mumbai. Team MEA on ground to facilitate arrival,” it added.

It is not immediately known how long the sailors were stranded in Yemen. The Indian embassy in Riyadh said on X that the sailors reached Aden on Friday after week’s of relentless efforts by India.

“With the relentless efforts of our Embassies in Riyadh & Dijibouti, for the past few weeks, 18 Indian sailors stuck at Nishtun Port finally reached Aden safely today,” it said on late Friday.

It further added: “We thank the Yemen Govt & all local friends for their full support.”