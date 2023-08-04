18-year-old Palestinian boy killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

An 18-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during the storming of Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank on Friday, August 4, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

The victim was identified as Mahmoud Abu Saan. He was shot in the head at point blank range and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

تغطية صحفية:"الشاب محمود أبو سعن؛ أنهى متطلبات شهادة الثانوية العامة هذا العام وارتقى برصاص الاحتلال الغاشم خلال اقتحام مخيم طولكرم". pic.twitter.com/bKefhjbpmf — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 4, 2023

This comes within a continuous escalation in the West Bank, with the acceleration of storming cities and camps by the occupation forces, and the increase in settler attacks on Palestinian villages and towns.

At least 202 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, including 34 children – a rate of about one death per day.

Also Read PA slams daily Israeli attacks against Palestinians for undermining two-state solution

A total of 165 people were killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, making 2023 one of the deadliest years in the occupied Palestinian territories. And killed 36 people in the Gaza Strip.

Israel captured the West Bank, among the territories Palestinians want for their own independent state, in the 1967 Middle East war. It continued to build Jewish settlements there, which most countries consider illegal.

جانب من الاشتباكات المسلحة مع قوات الاحتلال في مخيم طولكرم pic.twitter.com/QcrksWbNz0 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 3, 2023