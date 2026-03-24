18-yr-old Asif found injured near temple, dies during treatment

An 18-year-old Muslim teenager’s critically wounded body was found lying near a temple in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area in the early hours on Tuesday, March 24.

Mohammad Asif was found with grievous stab wounds near the Krishna temple in the Subhash Vihar area. After a few children informed his family, they rushed him to the JPC Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, Asif’s body has been sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for a postmortem. A case of murder has been registered, and a forensic team visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

Asif’s sudden death is incomprehensible to his family. His father, Noor Mohammad, is unaware of any dispute involving his son. “I am not aware of the entire incident. He might have gotten into a conflict. The attackers could be someone known to him,” he told The Observer Post.