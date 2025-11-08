180 vehicles seized across Telangana for violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport department conducted statewide inspections on Friday, November 7, targeting vehicles violating transport regulations.

Officials registered cases against 245 vehicles found breaching rules and seized 180 of them during the drive.

According to the department’s statement, around 40 vehicles were caught operating with excess load. The remaining vehicles faced action for issues such as lack of fitness certificates, non-payment of road tax, and absence of valid permits.

Also Read Telangana govt orders closure of all transport check posts

Authorities warned that the licences and permits of drivers involved in overloading would be cancelled, in addition to vehicle seizure.

The department emphasised that such checks would continue to curb increasing violations and ensure road safety across the state.