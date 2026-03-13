1800 kg of adulterated ginger-garlic paste seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nearly 1800 kg of ginger-garlic paste was seized by Rajendra Nagar Zone police on Friday, March 13, during a raid on illegal manufacturing units in Shastripuram Colony and Udamgadda.

This is the fifth such seizure this month. Other raids had also resulted in the seizure of thousands of kilograms of adulterated ginger garlic paste.

According to the police, the accused were using low-quality raw materials mixed with salt, chemicals like Titanium Dioxide, and Xantham Gum powder to increase thickness and enhance colour, posing a severe threat to public health.

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The accused have been identified as Abdul Aleem, 25, owner of Standard Food Products and Jasani Dildar Ali, 46.

Along with the adulterated food products, police also seized 2 kg Xantham Gum and 2 kg Titanium Dioxide, lemon yellow synthetic food colour, seven packing machines, 3 grinding machines, and 2 weighing machines.

Cases have been registered at Mailardevpally Police Station under sections 318(4) (cheating) and section 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.