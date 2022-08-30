186 pc rise in cases related to environment offences in 2021, shows NCRB data

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a 186 per cent rise in cases related to environment offences in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

A majority of these cases were registered under The Cigarette And Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

An analysis of NCRB data shows in the last three years, there has been a gradual increase in environment-related offences. In 2019, 14 cases were registered for environmental offences followed by 23 cases in 2020 and 66 cases in 2021.

According to a senior police officer, the rise in cases can be attributed to more complaints being received, they are being looked into and a thorough enquiry is done.

According to the NCRB data, of the 66 cases lodged under environment-related acts in 2021, 54 were registered under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, 11 under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and one case under ”The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Seven cases related to the COTPA were abated during the investigation.

The NCRB data for 2020-2021 showed that 64 people were arrested for various environment-related offences, while 56 charge sheets were filed, 51 were convicted and 128 cases went to trial.

Another officer attributed the rise in cases to awareness among the public about environmental damage.

“This only shows how awareness is being created and the public has been taking environment-related offences seriously,” the officer said.

“In cases of COTPA, the police usually take cognisance of the matter as soon as they receive any secret input. Environmental offences are also dealt with seriously because ultimately it affects the ecosystem we live in and as a government officer, it is also our duty to safeguard the environment,” he added.