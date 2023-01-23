19.8M followers but Allu Arjun follows only ‘ONE’ on Instagram

Hyderabad: The Stylish Star of Tollywood Allu Arjun has taken the film industry by storm with his impressive acting skills and charming personality. Apart from his on-screen performances that have fans talking, the actor enjoys massive following on social media too. He is one of the most-followed south celebrities, with 7.4 million followers on Twitter, 21 million on Facebook, and 19.8 million on Instagram.

Allu Arjun regularly shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his films, as well as personal moments with his family and friends. In addition to this, the star also uses his Instagram account to promote his upcoming films. He often shares posters and teaser videos, giving fans a sneak peek at what’s to come.

But, do you know that Allu Arjun has a unique approach to his Instagram account? Well, this is because he follows only one person on the platform.

The person Allu Arjun follows is none other than his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, indicating that of how much he values and cherishes his personal life and the bond he shares with his family.

Allu Arjun’s most recent Instagram post expressed his joy at receiving a golden visa from the UAE. The actor posted a photo with the caption, “Thank you, Dubai, for a great experience. Thank you for the golden visa. See you again soon,”.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has resumed work on his pan-Indian sequel film, Pushpa: The Rule. He is currently shooting in Vizag.