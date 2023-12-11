19 BUMS seats vacant at KNRUHS, student seek immediate action

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Science, handling admissions for BUMS (Unani), has 19 vacant seats in the current academic year.

The admission process is conducted through counseling for NEET-successful candidates, with four phases already completed. Notably, as many as 19 candidates from the SC and ST categories have not yet appeared for seat allotment.

Following this development, NEET candidates, who participated in the counseling but were unsuccessful in securing admission to BUMS (Unani), have sought intervention.

A delegation of students told The Siasat Daily that they appeal to the authorities ensure admission to the 19 vacant seats this year, preventing any loss of the academic year.

It is expected that the new health minister will take note of the issue and implement the necessary steps to address this concern.