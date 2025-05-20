19-year-old brutally stabbed to death in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Six people attacked Kaif Khan by holding him down and stabbing him eight times, puncturing his lungs and heart.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 20th May 2025 9:19 pm IST
Photo of 19 year old victim Kaif Khan who was stabbed to death in Bihar
Kaif Khan (Photo: X/Meer Faisal)

A shocking incident has come to light from Bhore, Gopalganj district, Bihar, where a 19-year-old man died after being stabbed eight times.

The incident took place on May 6 in Sisai Bazaar. Six people attacked Kaif Khan by holding him down and stabbing him eight times, puncturing his lungs and heart.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bhore police said that seven people have been booked for the attack, but only three have been arrested so far. The accused have been identified as Ashish Yadav, HareRam Yadav, Bablu Yadav, Anil Madeshiya, Sonu and Mithlesh.

Kaif had reportedly gotten into a scuffle with his attackers around six months ago, which left him injured. “Kaif had gone to a wedding with an orchestra and allegedly misbehaved with a dancer, which prompted the fight between the Yadavs and Kaif,” said the police.

Kaif’s family believes that the attack was a conspiracy planned by the attackers when they visited a hotel run by Anil Madeshiya on the day of the attack, reported The Observer Post.

Meanwhile, an accused in Kaif’s murder, Ashish Yadav, filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was attacked by the former and his brothers. An FIR has been registered in this matter.

