19-year-old student emerges as youngest billionaire in the world

A 19-year-old Livia Voigt has emerged as the youngest billionaire in the world. With a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, she is at the 2,648th position in the list of the richest persons globally.
Voigt, who is a citizen of Brazil and a resident of Florianopolis, is one of the largest shareholders of WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America.
Youngest billionaire in the world attends university
Though she is one of the largest shareholders of WEG, she still attends university. Currently, she is not holding any executive position.
The company WEG was founded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, along with the late billionaires Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus.
Following is the list of other youngest billionaires in the world.
|Name
|Age
|Nationality
|Net worth (in USD billion)
|Livia Voigt
|19
|Brazil
|1.1
|Clemente Del Vecchio
|20
|Italy
|4.6
|Kim Jung-youn
|20
|South Korea
|1.6
|Kevin David Lehmann
|21
|Germany
|3.1
|Luca Del Vecchio
|22
|Italy
|4.6
|Kim Jung-min
|22
|South Korea
|1.6
|Remi Dassault
|23
|France
|2.1
|Zahan Mistry
|25
|Ireland
|4.7
|Dora Voigt de Assis
|26
|Brazil
|1.1
|Firoz Mistry
|27
|Ireland
|4.7
Top 10 youngest billionaires in India
In India, the list of the top 10 youngest billionaires is topped by Nikhil Kamath. His net worth is USD 3.1 billion.
Following is the list of other youngest billionaires in India.
|Name
|Age
|Net worth (in USD billion)
|Nikhil Kamath
|37
|3.1
|Binny Bansal
|41
|1.4
|Deepinder Goyal
|41
|1.4
|Sachin Bansal
|42
|1.2
|Nithin Kamath
|44
|4.7
|Shamsheer Vayalil
|47
|3.3
|Ravi Modi
|47
|2.8
|Karthik Sarma
|49
|2.9
|Abhay Soi
|50
|2.5
|Acharya Balkrishna
|51
|3.9