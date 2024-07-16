19-year-old student emerges as youngest billionaire in the world

Youngest billionaire in the world
Youngest billionaire in the world (Image: Instagram)

A 19-year-old Livia Voigt has emerged as the youngest billionaire in the world. With a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, she is at the 2,648th position in the list of the richest persons globally.

Voigt, who is a citizen of Brazil and a resident of Florianopolis, is one of the largest shareholders of WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America.

Youngest billionaire in the world attends university

Though she is one of the largest shareholders of WEG, she still attends university. Currently, she is not holding any executive position.

The company WEG was founded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, along with the late billionaires Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus.

Following is the list of other youngest billionaires in the world.

NameAgeNationality Net worth (in USD billion)
Livia Voigt19Brazil1.1
Clemente Del Vecchio20Italy4.6
Kim Jung-youn20South Korea1.6
Kevin David Lehmann21Germany3.1
Luca Del Vecchio22Italy4.6
Kim Jung-min22South Korea1.6
Remi Dassault23France2.1
Zahan Mistry25Ireland4.7
Dora Voigt de Assis26Brazil1.1
Firoz Mistry27Ireland4.7
Source: Forbes
In India, the list of the top 10 youngest billionaires is topped by Nikhil Kamath. His net worth is USD 3.1 billion.

Following is the list of other youngest billionaires in India.

NameAgeNet worth (in USD billion)
Nikhil Kamath373.1
Binny Bansal411.4
Deepinder Goyal411.4
Sachin Bansal421.2
Nithin Kamath444.7
Shamsheer Vayalil473.3
Ravi Modi472.8
Karthik Sarma492.9
Abhay Soi502.5
Acharya Balkrishna513.9
Source: Forbes

