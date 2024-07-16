19-year-old student emerges as youngest billionaire in the world

A 19-year-old Livia Voigt has emerged as the youngest billionaire in the world. With a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, she is at the 2,648th position in the list of the richest persons globally.

Voigt, who is a citizen of Brazil and a resident of Florianopolis, is one of the largest shareholders of WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America.

Youngest billionaire in the world attends university

Though she is one of the largest shareholders of WEG, she still attends university. Currently, she is not holding any executive position.

The company WEG was founded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, along with the late billionaires Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus.

Following is the list of other youngest billionaires in the world.

Name Age Nationality Net worth (in USD billion) Livia Voigt 19 Brazil 1.1 Clemente Del Vecchio 20 Italy 4.6 Kim Jung-youn 20 South Korea 1.6 Kevin David Lehmann 21 Germany 3.1 Luca Del Vecchio 22 Italy 4.6 Kim Jung-min 22 South Korea 1.6 Remi Dassault 23 France 2.1 Zahan Mistry 25 Ireland 4.7 Dora Voigt de Assis 26 Brazil 1.1 Firoz Mistry 27 Ireland 4.7 Source: Forbes

Top 10 youngest billionaires in India

In India, the list of the top 10 youngest billionaires is topped by Nikhil Kamath. His net worth is USD 3.1 billion.

Following is the list of other youngest billionaires in India.