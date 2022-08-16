19-year old Hijab-clad, Misbah, wishes to win Indian Idol 13

Mumbai: Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol has been a big hit among audience since its inception. 12 seasons of the show have passed and makers are gearing for the new season. The tagline for Indian Idol 13 is ‘Phir sath aane ka bahana hai, ab Mausam Musicanna hai’.

Auditions got concluded across the country recently and we saw several aspiring singers from different walks of life queuing outside the venue with hopes of being selected and becoming the nation’s next top singer.

Misbah Rampure, a 19-year-old Hijab-clad singer from Latur, Maharashtra was one among them. Speaking to Reddif, she said that it’s her mother who recognized and motivated her talent. “Indian Idol is my mother’s dream. Aur mummy meri jaan, so I have to get selected in the auditions just for her,” Misbah said.

To jog up your memory, Indian Idol 12 was won by Pawandeep Rajan while Arunita Kanjilal emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Sayli Kamble was declared as the second runner-up of the show. The last season of Indian Idol was the most successful edition as the TRPs of the show were excellent.

Are you all excited for Indian Idol 13?