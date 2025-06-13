193 Telangana medical shops raided for illegal antibiotic sales

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, conducted a special drive on Thursday, June 12, to curb Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), raiding 193 medical shops across the state.

Shahnawaz Qasim, director general of the DCA, said the focus was on identifying the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics in these outlets.

Several violations were detected, including:

Sale of antibiotics without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner

Sale without issuing a sale bill

Sale in the absence of a registered pharmacist

Failure to maintain the Schedule H1 Drug Register

Failure to maintain prescription registers for antibiotics

“Show cause notices have been issued to all 193 violating medical shops, and appropriate action will be taken under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules made thereunder,” said Qasim.

DCA issues advisory on AMR

The DCA also issued a public advisory on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), warning that incorrect use of antibiotics enables bacteria to develop resistance. This makes infections difficult or impossible to treat, turning them into potential ‘superbugs’ that can spread from person to person.

“When antibiotics become ineffective, common infections can no longer be cured,” the advisory noted.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 12.7 lakh global deaths in 2019. India is reported to have one of the highest AMR rates globally.

Key points from the advisory: