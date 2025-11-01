19,380 potholes fixed in Hyderabad by Oct 31: GHMC

Hyderabad: As part of ongoing road safety and maintenance measures, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has repaired 19,380 potholes across the city by October 31.

Officials said a total of 20,882 potholes were identified across various zones.

Along with pothole-filling, the civic body has also completed 913 catch pit repairs, 461 cover replacements, and 14 central median repairs. These measures were undertaken to ensure smooth vehicular movement and enhance road safety, a press release said.

Zone-wise data

According to zone-wise data released by GHMC on Friday, the highest number of potholes were repaired in Secunderabad zone with 4,602, followed by LB Nagar zone with 3,501, Khairatabad zone with 3,329, Kukatpally zone with 2,922, Charminar zone with 2,832, and Serilingampally zone with 2,194 repairs completed.

Officials said the civic teams are continuing road restoration works to address the remaining identified potholes and ensure timely maintenance across all city zones.