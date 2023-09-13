195 taluks in state facing drought: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said that 195 of 227 taluks in the state are facing a drought-like situation.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Gowda said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to officially declare those areas as drought-affected.

“The notification will be issued announcing the drought-prone taluks and a report in this regard would be submitted to the Centre in 10 days,” he said, adding: “The government will have to declare a drought situation and then the compensation will be announced.”

“We got information on 62 taluks being drought-prone. The Cabinet also discussed it in detail. In the discussion it came to light that more taluks are drought hit,” Gowda said.

A direction has been given to form a Task Force in all taluks and provide jobs under the Employment Guarantee scheme, the Minister stated.

“There is a shortage of more than 40 per cent of rainfall in Malnad (hilly) region. There is a shortage of rain in the Cauvery catchment area and a similar situation exists in the interior regions of the state,” he said.

A crop survey would be conducted in 40 taluks after 15 days. If they fall into the category of drought-prone areas, they would also be included in the list, he stated.